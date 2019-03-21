'Frozen: The Musical' celebrates Broadway anniversary, tours planned

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The first anniversary of the opening of the Broadway show "Frozen: The Musical" is Friday, and it comes amid plans for other productions of the musical in this country and overseas.A stage version of the biggest animated hit of all time was inevitable, but adapting "Frozen" for the stage proved very challenging.Each of the animated characters, like a reindeer named Sven, had to be brought to life."I was convinced it wouldn't work," Disney Theatrical President Tom Schumacher said. "And I was completely wrong."Schumacher appreciates Sven's "elaborate" costume, but he says the real power of Sven is the actual actor inside it."You can't imagine how much acting is going on to make that look natural," he said.Schumacher had to deal with all of the expectations that built up during the run of the movie, especially the children fan base.However, a show as elaborate as "Frozen: The Musical" can't survive if it only appeals to kids."If you do a show that just hits kids, you're not going to be able to successfully run your show," he said.Schumacher found success thanks to two sisters."The women are so much stronger and so much more compelling than you might even realize when you watch the movie," he said. "The most important part was to get at the center of who they are, and having Caissie Levy and Patti Murin makes it that much stronger."Queen Elsa and Anna continue to draw crowds of all ages to the St. James Theatre.Different stars will embark on a national tour, and "Frozen: The Musical" is set to play Australia, London and Germany.The show is from Disney Theatrical, owned by the same parent company as WABC.----------