Arts & Entertainment

Over 300K 'Game of Thrones' fans sign petition to remake final season

A petition to HBO to remake the eighth and the final season of "Game of Thrones" with new writers has surpassed a quarter of a million signatures.

The petition called showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss "woefully incompetent writers" when they have no source material.

The first four seasons are heavily influenced by the first four books in the Song of Ice and Fire series by George R. R. Martin.

Fans have waited for the fifth book in the series since 2011.

Since the beginning of the fifth season, the showrunners have been creating the show with only minor outline points from Martin.

Critics say the most recent seasons have seen a decline in writing quality and a rushed pace. You can find the petition here.

Benioff and Weiss are set to direct a movie in the Star Wars franchise after "Game of Thrones" comes to an end.

More on "Game of Thrones":

'Game of Thrones' cast gets emotional in behind-the-scenes documentary
EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' cast gets emotional in behind-the-scenes documentary.



Aaron Rodgers makes very brief cameo on 'Game of Thrones'
EMBED More News Videos

Aaron Rogers makes very brief cameo on Game of Thrones.


Game of Thrones fans spot coffee cup in scene

EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' fans spot Starbucks cup in scene.



Game of Thrones battle had fans squinting, adjusting TV settings
EMBED More News Videos

NO SPOILERS! The night was dark and full of terrors, but fans had a hard time seeing the action.



Game of Thrones baby names surging in popularity
EMBED More News Videos

'Game of Thrones' baby names surging in popularity.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionhbo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio announces run for president
Man arrested in sex abuse of unconscious hospital patient
Museum celebrating the history of the Statue of Liberty opens
71 percent of young people are ineligible to join military, data shows
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and seasonable
Woman found dead after fire in Queens NYCHA building
College student who died confronting gunman honored
Show More
Helicopter goes down in Hudson River off West Side
Supreme Court should turn down 'Bridgegate' appeal, Feds say
LI couple accused of killing 2 puppies, injuring 3rd
Beaba recalls baby food steam cooker/blender after reports of glass bowls shattering
Massive fire that destroyed HBO miniseries set accidental
More TOP STORIES News