OSCARS

Glenn Close dons 40-pound gold dress at Oscars 2019

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Glenn Close looked beautiful in gold from head to toe on the Oscars red carpet. This year, the 71-year-old has earned her seventh Academy Award nomination for "The Wife."

LOS ANGELES --
On Hollywood's biggest night, Glenn Close might just shine the brightest.

The Best Actress nominee left many spellbound on the Oscars red carpet Sunday in a shimmering gold Carolina Herrera gown.

Close said the custom hand-embroidered gown is adorn in four million beads and weighs an incredible 40 pounds.

The seven-time Oscar nominee hopes to take home a statue in the competitive category for her role in "The Wife."

She was last nominated for Best Actress in 2011 for her work in "Albert Nobbs."

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmercedes-benz usa oscars fashionaward showsfashionacademy awardsred carpet fashionhollywood
OSCARS
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Regina King on being a first-time Oscar nominee
How Hollywood helped change the conversation about HIV/AIDS
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
How to watch the Oscars: Date, time and more details
PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
AccuWeather: High wind warning issued for NY area
Police: Woman killed after being struck by taxi that fled the scene
Search for man who followed woman into building, tried to rape her
MTA says new action plan delivered best subway service in years
Show More
LI man accused of shooting drone out of the air
11 hospitalized after carbon monoxide incident in Brooklyn
Sheriff: 1 body recovered in crash of Amazon cargo plane
Pistol-packing great-grandmother confronts intruder
Funeral for father, son killed in NJ DWI gas station crash
More News