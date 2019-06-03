Governors Ball on Randall's Island evacuated, canceled due to severe weather

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The Governors Ball Music Festival on Randall's Island was evacuated and subsequently canceled because of severe weather Sunday evening.The evacuation happened after the festival opened more than six hours late.Acts didn't even start performing until around 6:45 p.m. due to forecasted thunderstorms.Three hours into the show, organizers tweeted the festival was being evacuated and asked attendees to move to the nearest exits and seek shelter inside the stadium.The remainder of the event was canceled as a result."After close consultation with NYC officials and law enforcement, it was deemed necessary to cancel the event for the safety of our festival goers, artists and crew," organizers said in a statement. "We are as devastated as our fans by this decision, but nothing is more important than the safety of all attendees. While the festival is always rain or shine, we can't proceed in weather as severe as tonight's storm and lightning. Evacuation procedures were followed, and at this time, the island is clear of all guests."Organizers also posted that refund info for Sunday's show will be announced soon.----------