HBO Go and Hulu experience outage ahead of Game of Thrones premiere

HBO'S live streaming platform HBO Go and Hulu crashed.
Down Detector reported that HBO Go began having issues at 7:35 p.m. just minutes before the highly-anticipated premiere. Neither HBO nor Hulu has commented on the incident.
Tfw HBO GO is down lol pic.twitter.com/M0upl5ajze— tina 🥝 (@utoopija) April 15, 2019
HBO GO being down right now when you have waited two years #GoTS8 #GameOfThornes pic.twitter.com/E3dbPzlLFW— Cody's Hot takes (@comdrcody4) April 15, 2019
HBO Go is down 😢 #GameOfThrones #GOT pic.twitter.com/waW91FVy0b— Amanda Zeman Ruminski (@AtoZeman) April 15, 2019