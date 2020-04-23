coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Hip Hop Loves New York concert streaming for benefit on YouTube

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hip-hop legends are headlining an online benefit concert to raise money for health care workers in New York City on Thursday.

Naughty by Nature, Kurtis Blow, and Ice-T are just some of the performers who will be taking the virtual stage.

The concert will be streamed live on YouTube.

Proceeds raised from the Hip Hop Loves New York concert will be donated to the Bronx Community Relief Effort.

The show kicks off at 6 p.m.

Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalship hopcoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
