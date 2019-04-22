Sofar Sounds transforms everyday spaces into unique, secret concerts

SOHO (WABC) -- While listening to a band in a rowdy concert can be exciting... being shoved around, spilled on and an obstructed view can get very old.
Luckily for New Yorkers and concert-goers around the world, Sofar Sounds is revolutionizing the live music experience.
Sofar Sounds was create by a group of friends who were tired of loud, obtrusive concert experiences. This group found that inviting friends over to play private gigs was a better experience for the guests and the performer.
So they came up with the Sofar Sounds concept.
Sofar transforms everyday spaces - like a living room or retail shop - and turns them into a captivating venue for secret, live shows, creating an immersive experience that brings guests and artists closer together.
From Manhattan to Brooklyn, East Village to West, Sofar hosts intimate shows, concerts and gigs in NYC, as well as around the world.
Each Sofar gig is small, and typically features three diverse acts, with no headliner. This way the audience can experience curated shows of touring acts, exciting artists and local bands in intimate settings.
Most Sofar shows are a lottery. So grab some friends and apply for tickets up until 5 days before the event date. You can also come solo - you never know who you're going to meet!
You won't find out who's playing until you get there, so come with an open mind. You may even discover your new favorite artist!
For more information or tickets, visit Sofar Sounds.
