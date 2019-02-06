ABC Entertainment PR and an Academy spokesperson both confirmed the decision to ABC News.
Instead, the ceremony will be guided by a series of high-profile presenters. The first batch, announced earlier this week, includes Whoopi Goldberg, Tina Fey and Chris Evans.
Kevin Hart was initially announced as this year's host on Dec. 4, but his status quickly came into question as years-old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. Hart quit the gig, saying he had already apologized for his past language.
After speculation that he might return to host, Hart appeared on Good Morning America, saying definitively that he is not hosting this year and is done talking about the controversy.
The last time the show went host-less was 30 years ago. The 1989 ceremony still featured performances and comedic bits, including a routine from legendary comedian Billy Crystal.
Crystal, as it turned out, would go on to host the show the following year and to eventually become one of the ceremony's most beloved hosts.
