'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek debuts beard, causing stir on Twitter

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek debuts beard, causing stir on Twitter.

Jeopardy is getting ready to kick off its 35th season, which is a pretty big deal. But there's something else about the show that's making it one of the top trending Twitter moments of the day.

Five words: Alex Trebek has a beard.

Yes. When the new season kicks off, the legendary host won't have the fresh face we've grown accustomed to, nor his formerly famous mustache.

You wouldn't think facial hair would cause this much of a stir, but fans have a lot of feelings about his facial fuzz.

The news was leading Twitter's "What's happening" section.

Trebek even joked about it, wondering why fans are so surprised.

Love it or hate it, Jeopardy even put up a poll - "To beard, or not to beard: that is the question."

As of this writing, 68 percent have said yes, they like it. You still have six days to vote.


