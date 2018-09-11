Five words: Alex Trebek has a beard.
Yes. When the new season kicks off, the legendary host won't have the fresh face we've grown accustomed to, nor his formerly famous mustache.
You wouldn't think facial hair would cause this much of a stir, but fans have a lot of feelings about his facial fuzz.
The news was leading Twitter's "What's happening" section.
Trebek even joked about it, wondering why fans are so surprised.
Love it or hate it, Jeopardy even put up a poll - "To beard, or not to beard: that is the question."
As of this writing, 68 percent have said yes, they like it. You still have six days to vote.
To beard, or not to beard: that is the question. Vote now! #AlexTrebeard— Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 10, 2018
