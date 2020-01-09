Arts & Entertainment

'Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time:' Who won game 2?

"Jeopardy James" Holzhauer is giving his fellow champs a run for their money after winning round 2 of "Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time."

He bested Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter Wednesday night in the epic competition that kicked off Tuesday.

Jennings won the first match of the tournament, but so far Brad Rutter has been left in the dust -- but he could still make a comeback.

While Jennings can claim the longest winning streak in "Jeopardy!" history, Holzhauer holds the record for all 15 of the top single-day winnings records, and Rutter is the highest money winner of all time across any television game show.

The first champion to win three matches earns the "G.O.A.T." title and wins the $1 million prize.

Both runners-up will receive $250,000.

"Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" continues Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabcalex trebekjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Beloved 92-year-old woman found dead in Queens street
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
Police need help after human skull found in mining pit
Rabbi whose Hanukkah party was interrupted by attack calls for healing
Macy's closing 28 stores despite upbeat holiday sales numbers
Glass falls from high-rise building in Midtown down to street below
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old boy after mother found dead
Show More
Police: Long lines at vehicle office in NJ send customer into rage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Pit bull attacks 1-year-old boy, good Samaritan in NY: Police
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
Video shows NTSB examining wreckage from horrific Pa. Turnpike crash
More TOP STORIES News