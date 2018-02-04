ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

$165K in jewelry stolen from hotel room of John Stamos' fiancee

Sandra Bookman has the details after jewelry was stolen from John Stamos' fiancee's hotel room. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
BEVERLY HILLS, California --
Approximately $165,000 in jewelry was stolen from a Beverly Hills, California hotel room where actor John Stamos' pregnant fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, was staying.

Beverly Hills police said they're actively investigating the burglary that occurred Friday.

McHugh reported to police that a burglary occurred in her room sometime during the evening hours.

RELATED: John Stamos announces he's going to be a father for the first time at age 54
John Stamos and fiancee Caitlin McHugh will have a 'full house' thanks to their new addition.



A preliminary investigation indicates the suspect or suspects somehow accessed the unoccupied room and stole several items of jewelry valued at approximately $165,000, police said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

Several media outlets report the couple is getting married this weekend.

Anyone with information about the burglary was encouraged to contact the Beverly Hills Police Department at (310) 285-2158.

Stamos stars in Netflix's "Fuller House" and spent part of last year with The Beach Boys as a drummer. McHugh has had guest spots on "The Vampire Diaries" and "NCIS: Los Angeles."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
