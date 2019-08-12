Arts & Entertainment

K-pop sensation BTS taking break, no word on return

LOS ANGELES -- K-pop superstars BTS are taking a break and there's no word on when they'll be back.

BTS officially went on a hiatus after a concert yesterday in Seoul.

RELATED: BTS GMA concert takes Central Park by storm, fans camped out for days

Managers say it's the first time band members have taken time off since their debut in 2013. The singers need a chance to recharge.

BTS quickly rose to stardom releasing six full-length albums, six EP's, and going on five tours in the past six years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentboy bandentertainmentbuzzworthymusic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
3 men wanted in rash of attempted robberies in Williamsburg
Man injured in shooting after dispute on Upper West Side
'The Watcher' house sells $400K less than purchase
AccuWeather: Humidity returns
More than 100 tires slashed in New Jersey Jewish community
Firefighters battle flames inside 2-story home in Bronx
Show More
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Tests indicate dangerous levels of lead in Newark water
5 children killed in fire at Pennsylvania day care center
Norwegian plane damaged in London on way to JFK Airport
Cosby's appeal to review handling of #MeToo case
More TOP STORIES News