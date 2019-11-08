Arts & Entertainment

Kanye says he may legally change his name to 'Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West'

Rapper and designer Kanye West has made yet another statement that is turning heads and raising eyebrows.

During a surprise appearance at the 2019 Fast Company Innovation Festival Thursday night, West suggested that he may legally change his name to "Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West."

"When people say it's crass to call yourself a billionaire, I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y'all understand exactly what it is," he told Fast Company senior writer Mark Wilson, CNN reported.

The 42-year-old has also teased at plans to run for president in 2024, saying he would create so many jobs.

West also said the new Yeezy sneaker will be made partly of algae and vowed to move the company's headquarters to Cody, Wyoming.
