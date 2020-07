Rapper Kanye West to hold first presidential campaign event

If you're a voter in South Carolina, please sign this petition to place me on the ballot Sponsored by Ye 2020 https://t.co/ZURvTEW9ee pic.twitter.com/Z9tdq0eG9c — ye (@kanyewest) July 18, 2020

The music mogul made the announcement in a tweet, writing, 'We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future."

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WABC) -- Kanye West is expected to hold his first campaign event since announcing plans to run for president.The rally is scheduled to take place in North Charleston, South Carolina with attendance limited to registered guests only. The event will be at 5 p.m. at the Exquis Event Center.All attendees will be asked to sign a COVID-19 liability release form, social distance and wear a mask, according to a copy of the release shared with ABC News On Friday, West tweeted a link for a petition to put him on the Ballot in South Carolina.Kanye West announced his running for presidency on July 4.The American rapper, who is a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden."We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States," West wrote in a Twitter post, adding an American flag emoji and the hashtag "#2020VISION".It was not immediately clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the Nov. 3 election or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.The deadline to add independent candidates to the ballot has not yet passed in many states.The music mogul first announced back in 2015 that he would run for the White House this year, but then he and his equally famous wife Kim Kardashian West cozied up to President Trump.At one meeting in October 2018, West delivered a rambling, profanity-laden speech in which he discussed alternative universes and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which he said was actually sleep deprivation.Elon Musk, the chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla and another celebrity known for eccentric outbursts, endorsed West's Twitter post: "You have my full support!" he wrote.If West is serious, it will be tough for him to get on the ballot even as an Independent this late in the race.----------