Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in music video for new song 'Never Worn White'

Pop star Katy Perry used her latest music video to reveal she's expecting her first child.

The singer and "American Idol" judge released the video Thursday for her new song "Never Worn White". Fans can see Perry caressing her baby bump at the end of the video.

Perry is currently engaged to actor Orlando Bloom.

The pair started dating back in 2016 and got engaged this past Valentine's Day, the singer revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

After the video release, Perry tweeted "Omg so glad I don't have to suck it in anymore".



"Or carry around a big purse lol", she added.



This would be Perry and Bloom's first child together. Bloom has a son from his previous marriage with model Miranda Kerr.
