Arts & Entertainment

Keanu Reeves immortalized in cement at TCL Chinese Theatre

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actor Keanu Reeves spent his day having a most excellent adventure.

On Tuesday, he cemented his place in the Hollywood history books by placing his handprints, footprints and signature outside the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The 54-year-old star has almost 100 movies and TV roles to his credit.

At the ceremony, Reeves paid tribute to the talented artists he has worked with over the years. He also gave a special "thank you" to his fans for allowing him to have a career in an industry he reveres.

"I love movies. Gosh I love movies!" said Reeves. "I love watching them, I love making them. It is an honor to be here today to celebrate in this Hollywood hallowed ground."

Among the friends and co-stars who joined Keanu were Laurence Fishburne and Halle Berry.

His new movie, "John Wick 3" is in theaters Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodmoviesmoviehollywoodhollywood wrap
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 12 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News