Kelly Ripa honored by Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame

NEW YORK (WABC) -- "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host Kelly Ripa was recognized with a special honor Tuesday night.She was one of the honorees at the 29th annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame event, held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom.Kelly was introduced by her "Live" co-host, Ryan Seacrest."She lifts our spirits and makes our days so much more enjoyable, every day," said Ryan."I am so grateful to be able to get to show up and work with someone that I trust so implicitly and that I love so much," said Kelly.The Hall of Fame honors pioneers, innovators, stars and shows that have helped build the broadcasting and cable industries."Live with Kelly and Ryan" is seen every weekday at 9:00 a.m. on Channel 7.----------