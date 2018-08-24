ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Robin Leach, 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous' host, dies at 76

Robin Leach attends the Food Network's 20th birthday party on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WABC) --
Robin Leach, the TV host who shared stories "champagne wishes and caviar dreams," has died, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 76.

Leach was best known for his syndicated TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," which ran from 1984 to 1995.

Leach's family issued a statement to the Review-Journal confirming his death.

"Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.," the family said in a statement. "Everyone's support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful."

