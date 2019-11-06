LOS ANGELES -- Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Lizzo are all set to perform later this month at the 2019 American Music Awards.
The Nov. 24 telecast will mark Billie Eilish's very first award show performance as well as Lizzo's first American Music Awards performance. Cabello and Lipa both performed last in 2018. Cabello, Eilish and Lizzo are also nominees.
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift were both previously announced as performers. Swift, who will receive the Artist of the Decade award, is set to put on "an unprecedented performance celebrating the biggest hits of her career."
The 2019 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/PT | 7 p.m. CT on ABC. Click here to see a full list of 2019 American Music Awards nominees.
Fans can vote for their favorite artists until Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:59:59 p.m. PT. by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote."
American Music Awards 2019 performers include Lizzo, Billie Eilish
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News