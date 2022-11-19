Wayne Brady juggles AMA hosting job with preps for 'Dancing with the Stars' finale

LOS ANGELES -- The red carpet has been rolled out and the stage is being set at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles for Sunday's "American Music Awards."

Wayne Brady will take the stage to host, perform and add his own comedic touches to the evening. It will also be "Bring Your Daughter to Work Day."

"It means that I get to be in the same room as so many people that I love very much," said Wayne Brady's daughter Maile Brady.

But with so many music stars in the room, who ranks No. 1 for Maile? Turns out father does not know best.

"Drake!" said Maile.

"Beyoncé!" said Wayne.

"Is Beyoncé going be there?" asked Maile. "I believe she's nominated but I don't know if she's going to be there. If it's Beyoncé, then I might not be able to go because I would faint. I am shaking thinking about it. I love Beyoncé."

Wayne loves that he's made the final four this season on "Dancing with the Stars."

So as he rehearses for both shows, his partner Witney Carson said she's grateful Wayne catches on quickly, especially with such limited time and a freestyle number that pretty much requires you wow the crowd!

"We're going to do what we always do and that's focus on how we can show everybody how great of a performer he is," said Carson.

"The company mandate is, 'Have a blast!' because if you have a blast, the audience has a blast with you," said Wayne.

The 50th annual "American Music Awards" will air on Sunday, Nov. 20, on ABC.

The "Dancing with the Stars" finale will air Monday, Nov. 21, on Disney+.

