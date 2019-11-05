Arts & Entertainment

Long Island Music Hall of Fame museum makes debut on wheels

UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- The Long Island Music Hall of Fame is still looking for a building to permanently set up shop, but in the meantime, organizers are getting creative and improvising.

A tiny Winnebago parked outside Nassau Coliseum gives a much larger sense of Long Island's musical history and made its debut on Tuesday.

The Long Island Music Hall of Fame has a long list of inductees beyond Piano Man Billy Joel.

"We have Gershwin from here, Barbra Streisand, the Ramones -- you have the Stray Cats, you could go into classical, you could go into jazz, you could go into hip hop -- Kurtis Blow," said Kelly Leung with the Long Island Music Hall of Fame.

The inductees - who are also from Brooklyn and Queens - include Harry Chapin, whose Congressional Medal of Honor is on display.

Even though the museum is a walk through music's past, the mobile museum is staying current, and also interactive, with a selfie booth.

Those attending Tuesday night's Dead and Company concert at the Coliseum took a peek and found some random Long Island relics from the past.

No matter your taste, chances are you'll find something that interests you in the Winnebago.

The mobile museum's next stop is The Space at Westbury.


