'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' cast praises Angelina Jolie's hands-on role as film's producer

Back in 2014, Disney villain Maleficent came to life on the big screen with Angelina Jolie in the title role. The film was a big hit. And now, it's finally time for the sequel: "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.""You want people to be entertained. You want them to see something they weren't expecting and you want them to laugh a bit and you want them to be surprised a bit and you want them to just have fun," Jolie said.Jolie not only plays the title role in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," she's also a hands-on producer of the film.The new queen in the movie, Michelle Pfeiffer, says Jolie wears that crown well."She's smart. She's formidable. You know, she's not afraid to speak up, and I am very impressed with her as a producer," she said."I was sort of too in awe of her and the scale of the film to really enjoy it the first time. And I was really happy to be able to have another go at it because I really, I really loved it this time. You know, I think Angie and I got on even better this time. We enjoy working with each other," said Sam Riley."Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" tackles subject matter including what it means to be different. One of the stars proudly lives in a multi-cultural neighborhood in East London."Where we celebrate otherness. We celebrate the difference in each other, you know? It was beautiful to see that reflected in the script and then just enhanced even more," said Ed Skrein."These are very strong, thematic ideas, very powerful themes that are very relevant to the world we live in right now and in some ways, the things that adults find very difficult to negotiate and deal with and to talk about. And then there is something that is also very light and beautifully frivolous," said Chiwetel Ejiofor."Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" is in theaters now.