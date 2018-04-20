ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Officials: Man breaks into Taylor Swift's apartment, takes a shower, sleeps in her bed

Bill Ritter has more on a man who took a shower and napped inside Taylor Swift's TriBeCa apartment. (John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)

Eyewitness News
TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
He was trouble when he walked in.

A man broke into Taylor Swift's apartment in TriBeCa and took a shower and even slept in her bed.

Police charged Roger Alvarado with burglary, stalking and criminal trespassing.

Investigators say Alvarado climbed up a ladder Friday afternoon and smashed a window to get in. Thankfully someone saw what was going on and called police.

Police arrested Alvarado, who is from Florida, inside the home.

