Man selling pieces of the original stage from Woodstock

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was one of the epic music festivals in history and now you have a shot at owning a piece of it.A local man who has parts of the Woodstock stage is selling them.For Steve Gold, a piece of wood is about as valuable as gold. "It's not just plywood, it's the holy grail of stage plywood," he said.It's part of the stage built on Max Yasgur's farm where Woodstock was held in 1969."I listen and I can hear the drums," said Steve. "The Who, Joe Cocker and Jimi Hendrix doing the Star-Spangled Banner."Steve was 15 when he went to Woodstock, and about a month later, he helped the father of his then girlfriend unload some wood for his bungalow colony."He said you know I just bought this wood, this is the stage from Bethel," Gold said.The wood was then partially painted over and used for a paddleboard court. Fast forward to two years ago when Steve remembered the wood, and went looking for it."We went through water, trees, and shrubs and there it was. I was 99 percent sure this was it," he said.He had it authenticated and now he's selling pieces of it as memorabilia - pendants, cubes, plaques, and sawdust, which he calls stardust. Prices range from $17 to $400. Some of the money made will go to charity."We want to have people be able to feel what I feel," said Gold.And inside a storage shed in Nanuet, Steve has another 50 or so panels. He'll use what he needs for more memorabilia.History was made on the wood and with the 50th anniverary of Woodstock fast approaching there is now a chance to own a piece of it.