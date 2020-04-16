coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: SNL's Michael Che to pay rent for all apartments in late grandmother's NYCHA building

By Eyewitness News

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision for Clio Awards/AP Images)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Saturday Night Live" comedian Michael Che announced he will pay one month's rent for all 160 apartments in his late grandmother's NYCHA building.

Che announced earlier this month that his grandmother died from COVID-19.

"It's crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che said on Instagram. "Obviously I can't offer much help by myself, but in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I'm paying one month's rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in."

He said he hopes the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing and call on Mayor Bill de Blasio, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and even Diddy to help fix it.



