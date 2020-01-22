Arts & Entertainment

Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

LONDON -- Terry Jones, a member of the Monty Python comedy troupe, has died at 77. He had been suffering from dementia.

Jones's agent says he died Tuesday evening. In a statement, his family said he died "after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD."

With Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python's Flying Circus, whose anarchic humor helped revolutionize British comedy.

Jones appeared in the troupe's TV series and films including "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" and "The Life of Brian."

In 2016 he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Jones's wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri, said "we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades."

"His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programs, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath," they said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dead, woman critically injured in Park Slope fire
Man shot in back during Bronx robbery
Trump calls impeachment trial 'hoax' after Senate approves rules
AccuWeather: Temperatures rise above average Wednesday
Coronavirus kills 9 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Harvey Weinstein trial set to open in New York City
Teen struck by driver after getting off school bus in NJ
Show More
Residents of NYC building left without heat, hot water for weeks
Grammys CEO says she was ousted after reporting sexual harassment
Woman randomly punched in head outside Prospect Park
NYPD officer struck, injured by car during traffic stop in NYC
Elderly woman violently attacked, robbed in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News