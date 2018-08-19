MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin

NEW YORK --The MTV Video Music Awards plans on honoring the legacy of Aretha Franklin - they're just not yet sure how they will do it.
Executive producer Jesse Ignjatovic said Friday that his team is "working on a lot of different options" to find "the right tone and the right artist" to properly pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.
He adds: "Whether it's a performance or spoken - just something that's organic and done in a way that feels tonally right because it's Aretha Franklin."
RELATED: Aretha Franklin's most iconic songs
Franklin, who was 76, died Thursday at her home in Detroit from pancreatic cancer.
MTV is also reportedly planning a show of support for singer Demi Lovato, who is on the road to recovery after being hospitalized for a suspected drug overdose in late July.
The VMAs will air live from Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.