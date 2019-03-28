Arts & Entertainment

New Jersey teens gets 'promposal' help from Boyz II Men

EMBED <>More Videos

When a South Jersey teen thought of how he could get some help trying to pull off a surprise "promposal", he turned to family as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11

PINE HILL, New Jersey -- When a New Jersey teenager thought of how he could get some help trying to pull off a surprise "promposal," he turned to family. Lucky for him, he's related to one of the members of Philadelphia's own Boyz II Men.

"I was shocked and surprised," said Anjeliah Chido, who is a senior at Overbrook High School in Pine Hill. "I started tearing up. I was like, 'There's no way.'"

Chido couldn't believe her promposal played out on a video screen broadcast to the entire school first period.

"Boyz II Men started talking about prom, and how their nephew Jalen wanted to ask me," she said.

"I wanted to go all out," Jalen Doggett said. "I know she like Boyz II Men, and I knew my dad was going to be out of town with them, so I decided to have them say something to her."

Jalen's dad Craig is related to Nathan Morris and is the personal barber for the group.

"He was just like, 'Dad do you think they can help me out?'" Craig said. "They were like, no problem, and right before they went on stage, they were right quick, 5 minutes."

A cellphone video showed Chido's reaction. She immediately said yes.

"I really thank them for this," Jalen said. "It really, really means a lot."

Jalen admits he was supposed to ask Anjeliah earlier in the week, but he couldn't work up the nerves.

"I've never had a promprosal before," Chido said. "This is like the best proposal ever. It's like a dream come true."

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouth jerseyentertainmentprom
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor, kills self
Woman slashed in throat, allegedly by ex-boyfriend, in Queens
Single winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
LI woman hit by turkey thrown through windshield in 2004 dies
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
Show More
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
Man fatally shot while sitting in car in Manhattan
Woman wanted for punching 70-year-old as she prayed in church
AccuWeather: Mild temps start to arrive
Play ball: Yankees host Orioles in 2019 home opener
More TOP STORIES News