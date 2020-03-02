New show 'Breeders' an honest portrayal about parenting

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- "Breeders" is a show made by parents, for parents, and all who seek to understand the heavy responsibility of raising children and the not so glamorous side of parenting.The new FX series stars Daisy Haggard and Martin Freeman as the exhausted and overworked parents."I would love it if parents watched it and thought, 'It's not just me,'" Freeman said, "It's relatively normal, to have feelings that you're not proud of."In real life, Freeman has a son aged 14 and a daughter, 11; and Haggard's children are toddlers."In my life, I have no other relationship where I am so ignored," Haggard joked when referring to her family dynamic.So Haggard and Freeman were ideal for playing the parents in the show.People who watch the "Breeders" will find the real-life challenges of parenthood that nobody told you about."The role just felt refreshing and honest, and it was an unflinching look at parenthood rather than, yeah, sort of an Instagram perfect look at it, so it really appealed to me when I first read the role," Haggard said.Freeman thinks the show grew out of frustration with comments about the joys of parenting. Freeman agreed that parenting is wonderful, but it can be hard as well."It does give your life a different meaning, and it gives your life a different perspective on everything, but it also makes you unbelievably enraged at times, and it makes you unbelievably frustrated & thwarted at times as well as being full of love," Freeman said. "So, I thought, why not a show that has all of that?"In this show, you will find the challenges of parenthood that nobody told you about."I wasn't prepared for how much of a reading on yourself it gives you: for good and ill - mainly for ill," Freeman said.All of it gets mined for laughs, but there's a takeaway."We seem to expect perfection, and it's absolutely unrealistic and unobtainable," Freeman said."Breeders" will be available through FX on Hulu the day after their linear premiere on Monday.----------