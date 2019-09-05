music news

Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to 'have my family'

Nicki Minaj says she's retiring.

The rapper made the surprise announcement on Twitter Thursday, writing: "I've decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me...Love you for LIFE "



Minaj, whose real name is Onika Tanya Mara, has been active in the music industry for more than a decade. Between 2010 and 2018, she released four studio albums, two of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. She's released or appeared as a featured artist on dozens of singles.
