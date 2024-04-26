Rockstar Jon Bon Jovi graces red carpet for New York premiere of new Hulu docu-series

NEW YORK CITY -- Rockstar Jon Bon Jovi walked the red carpet in New York City Thursday night for his new Hulu Original documentary series, 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Jon Bon Jovi Story.'

It covers his legendary career as well as his journey through a vocal injury that threatens to bring everything to a halt.

The four-episode documentary premieres Friday on Hulu.

In addition to Bon Jovi, the series features interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Tico Torres, Richie Sambora and David Bryan, among others.

The rockstar will also be sitting down with Michael Strahan for an in-depth conversation on his life and career on Sunday night.

You can watch that interview on ABC 7 at 10 p.m. ET.