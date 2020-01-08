Oscars host 2020: No host for second year in a row, Academy announces

In a tweet, the Academy promised stars, performances and surprises -- but no host.
This year’s #Oscars at a glance:— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020
✅ Stars
✅ Performances
✅ Surprises
🚫 Host
See you Feb. 9th!
Last year, when the show also didn't have a single host, producers called on a larger-than-normal group of presenters to fill the time usually occupied by a traditional host. The telecast also went without a host in 1989.
