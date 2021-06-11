Arts & Entertainment

Bronx street renamed 'Stan Lee Way' in honor of Marvel comic book legend

By Eyewitness News
NYC street renamed 'Stan Lee Way' in honor of comic book legend

MORRIS HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) -- A special tribute was held in the Bronx Thursday, for comic book legend Stan Lee.

"Stan Lee Way" was unveiled at University Avenue between Brandt Place and 7 West 176 St. in the Morris Heights section on Thursday morning.

It is co-named with a part of University Avenue where Lee grew up.

He later attended DeWitt Clinton High School not far away.

Lee was the mastermind behind some of the greatest superheroes featured in comic books and movies including Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, Thor and Captain America.

Lee passed away in 2018.


