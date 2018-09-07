UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan --Watch a clip from "Wildlife," one of the films being featured at the 56th New York Film Festival, in the video player above.
----------
The New York Film Festival runs from September 28 - October 14, highlighting the best in world cinema and featuring works from celebrated filmmakers as well as fresh new talent.
This year's Main Slate showcases films from 22 different countries, including new titles from celebrated auteurs, extraordinary work from directors making their first NYFF bows and captivating features that wowed audiences at international festivals.
Tickets for the 56th New York Film Festival will go on sale to the general public on September 9. Festival and VIP passes are on sale now and offer one of the earliest opportunities to purchase tickets and secure seats at some of the festival's biggest events, including Opening and Closing Night.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts