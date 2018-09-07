ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Paul McCartney plays private pop-up concert at Grand Central Terminal

EMBED </>More Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal has the details from Grand Central Terminal.

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
A surprise concert by Paul McCartney was held at Grand Central Terminal on Friday night.

The location of the concert was previously unknown, but later the secret was out that the former member of The Beatles was holding the private, invitation-only concert at the train station starting at 8 p.m.

Fans were able to catch a glimpse of McCartney entering Grand Central Terminal:


Because of the show, the MTA announced the 89 East 42nd Street entrance at Park Avenue and 42nd Street will be closed between 4 p.m. and midnight. There will be no access to Vanderbilt Hall.

Commuters are advised to use the following entrances instead:

-48th St. & Park Ave.

-47th St. & Madison Ave.
-47th St. between Lex & Park
-Park Ave. between 45th & 46th Streets

Entrances at 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue and 105 E. 42nd Street will also be open, but are not recommended. The MTA says customers entering from 42nd Street should anticipate crowds.

Three-hundred lucky fans scored tickets to the secret concert -- but anyone who would still like a glimpse at the show can watch it live on McCartney's YouTube channel.

There are also limited-edition MetroCards that have been for sale at the large vending machines and station booths at Grand Central Terminal.
The event is to help promote "Egypt Station," McCartney's first solo studio album in five years.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgrand central terminalbeatlespaul mccartneymtaMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26, family says
Popular film Oscar won't begin this year after all
2 weeks after NJ plane scare, Post Malone in 2-car crash
Sandy Kenyon reviews Jennifer Garner's 'Peppermint'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26, family says
Bronx shooting, wrong-way chase ends in 2-car crash
Florence forecast to strengthen to major hurricane, threaten East Coast
Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
Woman records video of bed bug infestation on bus seat
NJ police searching for missing girl who never got on school bus
Mom: 4-year-old is 'traumatized' after assault by sex offender
Mom, 3-year-old trampled by giraffe apparently protecting its calf
Show More
Ex-Trump aide Papadopoulos gets 14 days for lying to FBI
2 weeks after NJ plane scare, Post Malone in 2-car crash
Man convicted in Brooklyn cold case murder gets 25 to life
Suspect charged in 2 murders linked to MS-13 on LI
Police search for suspect in broad-daylight rape attempt
More News