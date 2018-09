Paul McCartney plays private pop-up concert at Grand Central Terminal

Loving the Beatles for as long as I can remember, I’m still in absolute shock. I never even dreamed I’d get to be in the same building, let alone make eye contact with @PaulMcCartney.



Pinch me, I’m dreaming. pic.twitter.com/uH2DT6uAb5 — Ashley Robyn (@heyashleyrobyn) September 8, 2018

A surprise concert by Paul McCartney was held at Grand Central Terminal on Friday night.The location of the concert was previously unknown, but later the secret was out that the former member of The Beatles was holding the private, invitation-only concert at the train station starting at 8 p.m.Fans were able to catch a glimpse of McCartney entering Grand Central Terminal:Because of the show, the MTA announced the 89 East 42nd Street entrance at Park Avenue and 42nd Street will be closed between 4 p.m. and midnight. There will be no access to Vanderbilt Hall.Commuters are advised to use the following entrances instead:-48th St. & Park Ave.-47th St. & Madison Ave.-47th St. between Lex & Park-Park Ave. between 45th & 46th StreetsEntrances at 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue and 105 E. 42nd Street will also be open, but are not recommended. The MTA says customers entering from 42nd Street should anticipate crowds.Three-hundred lucky fans scored tickets to the secret concert -- but anyone who would still like a glimpse at the show can watch it live on McCartney's YouTube channel.There are also limited-edition MetroCards that have been for sale at the large vending machines and station booths at Grand Central Terminal.The event is to help promote "Egypt Station," McCartney's first solo studio album in five years.----------