ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Surprise! Paul McCartney to play private, pop-up concert at Grand Central Terminal

Singer/songwriter Paul McCartney performs on stage at the Prudential Center on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 in Newark, NJ. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

Eyewitness News
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Eyewitness News has learned a surprise concert by Paul McCartney will take place at Grand Central Terminal on Friday night.

The location of the concert was previously unknown, but the secret is out that the former member of The Beatles will hold the private, invitation-only concert at the train station at 8 p.m.

Because of the show, the MTA announced the 89 East 42nd Street entrance at Park Avenue and 42nd Street will be closed between 4 p.m. and midnight. There will be no access to Vanderbilt Hall.

Commuters are advised to use the 105 East 42nd Street of the 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue entrances instead.

Three-hundred lucky fans have scored tickets to the secret concert -- but anyone who would still like a glimpse at the show can watch it live on McCartney's YouTube channel.

There are also limited-edition MetroCards that have been for sale at the large vending machines and station booths at Grand Central Terminal.

The event is to help promote "Egypt Station," McCartney's first solo studio album in five years.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentgrand central terminalbeatlespaul mccartneymtaMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
NYFF: Sneak peek look at opening night film 'The Favourite'
NYFF: Sneak peek look at 'Cold War'
NYFF: Sneak peek look at 'Wildlife'
2 weeks after NJ plane scare, Post Malone in 2-car crash
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman blows off fingers after mistaking dynamite for candle
Woman records video of bed bug infestation on bus seat
NJ police searching for missing girl who never got on school bus
Florence forecast to strengthen to major hurricane, threaten East Coast
Mom: 4-year-old is 'traumatized' after assault by sex offender
2 weeks after NJ plane scare, Post Malone in 2-car crash
Man convicted in Brooklyn cold case murder gets 25 to life
GoFundMe: Homeless man will receive balance of funds
Show More
Video shows arrest of man stomping on police car
Suspect charged in 2 murders linked to MS-13 on LI
Police search for suspect in broad-daylight rape attempt
Woman mauled to death by recently adopted pit bull
Suspect wanted in home invasion, victim needed 27 staples
More News