Eyewitness News has learned a surprise concert by Paul McCartney will take place at Grand Central Terminal on Friday night.The location of the concert was previously unknown, but the secret is out that the former member of The Beatles will hold the private, invitation-only concert at the train station at 8 p.m.Because of the show, the MTA announced the 89 East 42nd Street entrance at Park Avenue and 42nd Street will be closed between 4 p.m. and midnight. There will be no access to Vanderbilt Hall.Commuters are advised to use the 105 East 42nd Street of the 42nd Street and Vanderbilt Avenue entrances instead.Three-hundred lucky fans have scored tickets to the secret concert -- but anyone who would still like a glimpse at the show can watch it live on McCartney's YouTube channel.There are also limited-edition MetroCards that have been for sale at the large vending machines and station booths at Grand Central Terminal.The event is to help promote "Egypt Station," McCartney's first solo studio album in five years.----------