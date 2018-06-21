ABC PREMIERES

Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian star in new private investigation show 'Take Two'

Jennifer Matarese interviews Cibrian and Bilson about the new procedural crime series on ABC.

NEW YORK --
If you miss "Castle," fear not! "Take Two," a new procedural crime series starring Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian premieres tonight!

It's the brain child of "Castle's" executive producers Terri Edda Miller and Andrew W. Marlowe.

"There's an actor that came on as a different character from 'Castle' which is kind of fun," Bilson said of the episode 5 appearance. "Not a crossover, but the same actor. He was great."

Bilson plays "Sam Swift" the former star of a hit cop series. She has a breakdown that is broadcast to the world and she goes off to rehab.

"She's fully committed to changing her life and I thought that was respectable and admirable," Bilson says of her character. "So that was really appealing for me."

In an effort to restart her career, Swift begs private investigator Eddie Valetik, played by Cibrian, to shadow him to increase her chances at a comeback role.

"What I like is he has a really strong moral compass. He always does the right thing, even to his detriment," Cibrian said. "The dynamic that they have with each other, the will they, or won't they, throughout the series, it's going to be fun for viewers I hope."

It turns out, Sam Swift actually has some skills! The downside, she's super recognizable as a celebrity, so staying undercover isn't always easy.

Don't miss the big premiere tonight at 10/9 CT on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
