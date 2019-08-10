Rapper Mystikal injures leg after falling off stage

A video shows the rapper Mystikal falling off the stage 30 seconds into his first performance during a concert in Florida, cutting the show short.Michael "Mystikal" Tyler, a rapper and actor from New Orleans, was about to perform his first set at the Ritz Ybor, in Tampa, on Thursday night when he slipped and fell.Xanny Ramirez shot the video when Mystikal came on at 1 a.m. and fell offstage into the crowd.He says that Mystikal tried performing for another 45 minutes, sitting down, but expressed that the pain was too much and was escorted off stage.In an Instagram video posted the next day, Mystikal had a cast around his right leg and said that his tour continues. He performed in Pittsburgh on Friday.