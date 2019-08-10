Arts & Entertainment

Rapper Mystikal injures leg after falling off stage

A video shows the rapper Mystikal falling off the stage 30 seconds into his first performance during a concert in Florida, cutting the show short.

Michael "Mystikal" Tyler, a rapper and actor from New Orleans, was about to perform his first set at the Ritz Ybor, in Tampa, on Thursday night when he slipped and fell.

Xanny Ramirez shot the video when Mystikal came on at 1 a.m. and fell offstage into the crowd.

He says that Mystikal tried performing for another 45 minutes, sitting down, but expressed that the pain was too much and was escorted off stage.

In an Instagram video posted the next day, Mystikal had a cast around his right leg and said that his tour continues. He performed in Pittsburgh on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertentertainmentrappermusicmusic news
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail
Bronx car owners angry after nearly a dozen vehicles vandalized
Salmonella prompts closure of Long Island restaurant
Police: Man misses MTA bus, follows it, pulls gun on driver
FDNY: Personal information of more than 10,000 EMS patients may have been exposed
AccuWeather: Stretch of beautiful days ahead
Conforto loses shirt as streaking Mets win 7th
Show More
NYC mom accused of letting toddlers die of internal injuries
Trump met by protests in Hamptons ahead of fundraiser
14th Street Busway plan put on hold indefinitely, DOT confirms
Inmate bus used to take kids to summer camp angers mom
Report: 'Serious structural deficiencies' found at 1/3 of subway stations
More TOP STORIES News