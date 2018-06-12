NEW YORK (WABC) --The whirlwind romance between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson has taken another step forward with reports the pair is engaged.
The 24-year-olds made their relationship Instagram official less than two weeks ago, after rumors surfaced they were dating.
Both recently got out of long-term relationships.
The couple has not confirmed their engagement, but the pop star posted a tweet shortly after the news went public saying, "I love you."
