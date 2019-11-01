Movie reviews of 'Terminator 6,' 'The Irishman' and 'Motherless Brooklyn'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a lot of star power in three major motion pictures opening Friday. Each has already gained passionate fans willing to argue they are great. Each has plenty of merit, but each have their flaws: two are epics, that are just too long, and "Terminator: Dark Fate" isn't as good as some folks say it is!
One of Hollywood's best and brightest young performers, Mackenzie Davis, stars opposite two of the iconic stars from the original "Terminator" in an exciting reboot that's being called the best in the series since the 2nd Terminator movie released back in 1991.
Linda Hamilton's star power has not diminished with age. She has had the courage to avoid plastic surgery. That is so refreshing, I am prepared to forgive the many times she and her fellow cast members defy gravity and violate the laws of physics in this movie.
Robert De Niro does his best acting in a decade as: Frank Sheeran, known as, "The Irishman," who worked for a mobster played by Joe Pesci, and as a hired gun for the late Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino.
Pacino has already generated Oscar buzz for his performance in this, the first movie he has ever made with director Martin Scorsese. "The big thing is he takes care of you," Pacino told me when "The Irishman" opened the New York Film Festival, "so you're able to let go and do all kinds of things because you know he's got you covered."
The stars look decades younger in many scenes. The digital de-aging process isn't always believable, but it should play better on TV than on a big screen where flaws are magnified.
"Motherless Brooklyn" is another historical epic. This one, about our city told through the eyes of one man with Tourette's Syndrome who investigating the murder of a friend.
Edward Norton wrote, directed and stars in the movie which has a great cast, and a compelling story, firmly grounded in reality. What "Chinatown" did for LA, this tries to do for NYC. "Motherless Brooklyn" can't compare to that masterpiece, but it's well worth seeing.
Finally, I'd like to pause to remember, FDNY Lieutenant Michael Davidson, who died fighting a fire on the set of "Motherless Brooklyn". The main cause of the blaze was a faulty boiler in a building where the picture was being made.
