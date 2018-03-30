Sandy Kenyon reviews Tyler Perry's 'Acrimony'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3283795" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sandy Kenyon reports on Tyler Perry's "Acrimony."

Tyler Perry's latest movie, "Acrimony," starring Taraji P. Henson and Lyriq Bent, but is it worth your time and money?Watching the movie doesn't seem like work, and I had such fun with a story that doesn't always ring true butconsistently entertaining.Henson defines "Acrimony" and lends new meaning to the old saying, "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned" as she goes over-the-top into full melt down mode.Anger at her ex-husband has landed Melinda in a shrink's office."Every time a black woman gets mad, she's a stereotype," her character complains, adding she is "sick and tired of hearing that."She is not in there by choice, but ordered by a judge to have her head examined. I was fascinated by long minutes spent just watching Henson's character talk. The star commands our attention by the force of her acting and the very compelling tale she tells.She was in college when she met Robert."He was so charming, so slick," Melinda recalls.Other performers -- Ajiona Alexus and Antonio Madison -- play Melinda and Robert as college students, and we see them marry young. She supports her husband as he chases a dream of trying to develop a battery that recharges itself. Due to his long quest, the strains in their relationship begin to show. And finally, she tells him, "I'm done with you. I'm done. Get out."They divorce, and a bit too conveniently, fame and fortune finally come to her ex -- the inventor -- after he re-connects with an old flame. This does not sit well with Melinda, who responds by torching the fiancee's wedding dress.The dramatic new movie is so intense, you may be surprised to learn it was written and directed by Perry, who is, of course, best known for his comedies."This is the one where I just felt I really stretched my muscle, that artistic muscle of making movies and film making," Perry said. "I did a lot different here.He went on to say he wrote "Acrimony" to illustrate his belief that the story of a relationship has three sides: her side, his side, and the truth.Watching this movie, you side first with her. And then slowly, you come to realize maybe she's wrong about him."Acrimony" is as interesting as it is fun, fun, fun to watch.----------