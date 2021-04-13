'Sopranos' actor Joseph Siravo dies at 66

Siravo is known for playing Tony Soprano's father in flashbacks, and his more than 2,000 performances on stage in the Broadway hit, 'Jersey Boys.'
His most recent supporting roles included the ABC series, 'For Life,' and the political thriller, 'The Report.'
Siravo's family says he died on Sunday after a long battle with colon cancer.
He was 66.
ALSO READ | Man in hospital with COVID despite being fully vaccinated, wife says
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a News Tip