'Sopranos' actor Joseph Siravo dies at 66

By Eyewitness News
'Sopranos' actor Joseph Siravo dies at 66

'Sopranos' actor Joseph Siravo has died.

Siravo is known for playing Tony Soprano's father in flashbacks, and his more than 2,000 performances on stage in the Broadway hit, 'Jersey Boys.'



His most recent supporting roles included the ABC series, 'For Life,' and the political thriller, 'The Report.'

Siravo's family says he died on Sunday after a long battle with colon cancer.

He was 66.

