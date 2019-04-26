'Sopranos' fans line up for chance to appear as extra in Sopranos movie

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Fuhgeddaboudit? No way, said Sopranos fans. Hundreds of them lined up in Newark on Thursday for a chance to appear as an extra in the new Sopranos movie, 'The Many Saints of Newark,' a prequel to the TV series.The mobbed casting call brought out all the dreamers - young and old."It'd be an honor and a privilege. To represent my state, it'd be great," said actor John Passarella.The movie's producers are casting for a scene set in Newark's 1967 race riots."I was 11 years old, so I do remember it, yeah. My father was a cop in Paterson. I remember it more from Paterson than I do from Newark. They closed Newark off on McCarter Highway. Newark was completely closed down," said Tom Purdy.It was initially a casting call for just the Sopranos prequel, but then they decided to hold auditions for two other films - 'The Plot against America' and 'West Side Story.' All three films are either based in Newark or are being filmed in Newark."It's important to do it in Newark because the point for the Newark Office of Film and Television is to get Newark residents, New Jersey residents jobs in their hometown . They shouldn't have to travel around the world to get these acting jobs when we have them right in our own backyard," said Newark Office of Film and TV Director Kenneth Gifford.----------