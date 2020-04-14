Star-studded fundraiser to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund

MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A star-studded line-up will raise money during a special one-hour event on Wednesday, April 22, for the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.
Bruce Springsteen made the big announcement on behalf of the fund Tuesday morning on GMA. He revealed the details of the Jersey 4 Jersey event. ABC7 is pleased to be broadcasting the special at 7 p.m. on April 22.
Among the celebrities who have said they are taking part are Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and SZA.
"New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best - take care of one another," said New Jersey First Lady Tammy Murphy. "That's why we're asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey's finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."
The benefit will be live on ABC7 in New York, our sister station 6abc, along with WPIX, News12, NJTV and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York's Country 94.7, Alt 92.3, Q104.3 and others. It will also be broadcast on Apple Music and AppleTV apps, worldwide and on the E Street Radio on SiriusXM.
The event will also honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential employees, and remind everyone of the steps they should be doing to curb coronavirus transmission.
For more information, go to https://njprf.org/
