Arts & Entertainment

Star Wars actors congratulate record-breaking NC astronaut Christina Koch

The record-breaking NASA Astronaut and NC State Alum Christina Koch got a special shoutout from two stars from "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

Kelly Marie Tran and Naomie Ackie sent their congratulatory message shortly after Koch broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

RELATED: NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch sets record for longest single spaceflight by a woman

"We hear that you (Christina Koch) are breaking the world record for the longest duration of space flight," said Ackie.

"By a woman. Yes, girl power!" Tran chimed in. "We're so inspired by your work."

Koch beat the record was 288 days set by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson by spending 289 days aboard the International Space Station.



NASA/International Space Station via Storyful contributed to this story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnc state universitynasaastronautstar warsinternational space stationsciencewomen
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in Monsey
What we know about the suspect in the Hanukkah stabbings
Cuomo: Hanukkah stabbing "an act of domestic terrorism"
1 dead, 1 critically injured in Texas church shooting; Shooter killed
AccuWeather: Rain, heavy at times
Argument quickly escalates to violent 'bar brawl' in NYC
51-year-old Brooklyn man hit with metal pipe on Christmas, NYC
Show More
Under weight of family tragedy, LSU coach crafts big win
12-year-old saves baby brother from apparent kidnapping
Son of Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones dies
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Tina Turner mural defaced with swastika
More TOP STORIES News