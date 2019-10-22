star wars

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Watch the final trailer from 'Monday Night Football'

Start the countdown: "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters in a matter of weeks, and a new trailer is here!



The trailer premiered on ESPN during "Monday Night Football," and tickets for the film's theatrical release went on sale following the trailer's debut.

Lucasfilm has teased "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" as "the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come."

Like the trilogy's beginning, "The Rise of Skywalker" was directed by J.J. Abrams. The cast includes Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong'o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo, Kelly Marie Tran and Billy Dee Williams.

RELATED: 'Star Wars: Episode IX' director JJ Abrams shares emotional cast photo as shooting wraps

Abrams previously announced that he would be using footage of late actress Carrie Fisher to wrap up Princess Leia's story, but he promised it would be done in a way that honors her memory.

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" hits theaters in the United States Dec. 20, 2019.

As with other 2019 Disney movies, "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will eventually be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+, which launches on Nov. 12.

The streaming service's original offerings include "The Mandalorian," a new series following a bounty-hunting gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy. The series is set after the fall of the Empire but before the emergence of the First Order.

WATCH: Trailer for Disney+ series "The Mandalorian"
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the trailer for "The Mandalorian," a Lucasfilm series coming in November to the Disney+ streaming service.



Disney also announced this summer that Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new, untitled Star Wars series in the works for Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
