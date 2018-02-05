ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'This is insane:' Super Bowl selfie kid explains Justin Timberlake moment

EMBED </>More Videos

Recording artist Justin Timberlake performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Christopher Polk/Getty)

The Internet has a new star.

Ryan McKenna, 13, went viral during the 2018 Super Bowl after the teen took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his halftime show.

According to McKenna, he "didn't really know" the selfie was going to happen.

"There was a Super Bowl halftime lady and she, like, said that we were in a special section," he explained. "He just came up, and I just, like, jumped right in there with him. And he stopped right in our row so it was perfect."



Memes of him looking distracted during the performance quickly appeared on social media as but the teen explained why he was on his phone right when Timberlake walked up next to him.

"I had a video going and my phone shut off," Ryan said. "That's why I was on my phone. And I love him, because he's, like, my favorite singer, and I had to get the selfie with him."

Ryan, who was still in Minnesota when Good Morning America interviewed him, said that despite the Patriots' loss, he'll still treasure his Super Bowl memory.

"It was definitely a great opportunity. This is insane," he said. "Like, this is crazy. I got to meet him and get a picture with him because he's awesome."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfootballsportssuper bowl 52justin timberlake
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
This 'mansion' lets you drink rosé in picture-perfect paradise
Madonna defends herself after Aretha Franklin tribute fallout
Argento denies assault, claims Anthony Bourdain made payment
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News