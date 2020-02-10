Arts & Entertainment

They're back! The Backstreet Boys bringing world tour back to tri-state area

NEW YORK -- The Backstreet Boys are back! They announced Monday their next world tour will bring them back to the tri-state area.

If you missed your shot last year, you can see them again this summer.

As part of their tour in North America, they'll make three stops in the tri-state area: Wantagh, New York on July 10, Holmdel, New Jersey on July 13 and Camden, New Jersey, on July 16.

They will also perform in Hartford, Connecticut on July 18.

What better way to show your Valentine some love than with tickets? They go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com. Fan club members are in luck because pre-sale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on their website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentconcertticketsboy bandbandabc7ny instagrammusic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD lieutenant shot in ambush released, suspect due in court
Who is NYPD shooting suspect Robert Williams?
Bricks litter sidewalk after facade collapses in Manhattan
Man robs 11-year-old boy, hits him with cane in Brooklyn
Coronavirus: Passengers allowed to board NJ cruise ship again
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Oscars 2020 Winners Full List
Show More
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Unforgettable moments at the 2020 Oscars
AccuWeather: Dreary start to the week
Watch: Officer safely stops wrong way driver on NY highway
NJ county to share weekly missing person profiles on social media
More TOP STORIES News