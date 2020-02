They're back! The Backstreet Boys bringing world tour back to tri-state area

North America you knew we’d be coming back again 🧬 We’re so excited to bring the #DNAWorldTour to even more of you guys!! Tickets are on sale this Friday & fan club pre-sale starts tomorrow! Check https://t.co/wR7Soy5NL3 for all the info 🖤 #BSBDNA2020 pic.twitter.com/DSP2ARQYjd — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) February 10, 2020

NEW YORK -- The Backstreet Boys are back! They announced Monday their next world tour will bring them back to the tri-state area.If you missed your shot last year, you can see them again this summer.As part of their tour in North America, they'll make three stops in the tri-state area: Wantagh, New York on July 10, Holmdel, New Jersey on July 13 and Camden, New Jersey, on July 16.They will also perform in Hartford, Connecticut on July 18.What better way to show your Valentine some love than with tickets? They go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 14 at LiveNation.com . Fan club members are in luck because pre-sale tickets can be purchased Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. on their website.