'Twin Peaks' actress Pamela Gidley dies at 52

Actress Pamela Gidley who starred in the "Twin Peaks" prequel, "Fire Walk With Me," died earlier this month. She was 52.

Gidley's death was announced Sunday in an obituary . It says that she "died peacefully in her home, on Monday, April 16, 2018 in Seabrook." The cause of death was not immediately clear.

According to her obituary, Gidley pursued a modeling and acting career in New York City before moving to Los Angeles, California. Her movie roles included "Thrashin'" and "Cherry 2000." She also appeared on TV in episodes of "MacGyver," ''The Pretender," ''Tour of Duty," ''CSI" and "The Closer."

At the family's request, all services will be private.

