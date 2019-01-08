GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown 2019: Unpaid federal employee hired by 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' to play tambourine

EMBED </>More Videos

John Kostelnik is a federal law enforcement officer at a prison, but on Monday he worked for the band on ''Jimmy Kimmel Live.'' (Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube)

As the government shutdown approaches becoming one of the longest in recent history, Jimmy Kimmel has a creative solution for workers who aren't getting paid.

Every night until the shutdown is over, Kimmel plans to help out an unpaid federal worker by giving them a job on the show. He started on Monday by picking out a new tambourine player.


John Kostelnik is a federal law enforcement officer at the Federal Correctional facility in Victorville, California, and he's the president of the local union. He told Kimmel he objects to being used as a pawn in the government shutdown.

"Have fun with it," Kimmel advised him as he took his place with the rest of the band. "Really go wild."

This shutdown began on Dec. 22, making it the longest shutdown since the '90s.

RELATED: How long will it last? A look back at other recent federal government shutdowns
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelgovernment shutdownpoliticsjimmy kimmel live
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Trump official delays plan to move into NYCHA housing due to shutdown
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
Share your story: How has the government shutdown affected you?
More government shutdown
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Kevin Hart apologizes again amid Oscars hosting conversation
Persistent woman causes drama on night 1 of 'The Bachelor'
Colton talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'
Who will Colton pick? Join 'The Bachelor' Fantasy League
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio announces health care for all NYC residents
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at home
Man in crash talks about firefighter's fatal during his rescue
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system
Woman struck, killed in Bronx by hit-and-run driver
Elderly man robbed at gunpoint for just $18 in Bronx
NYPD searching Berks Co. landfill in homicide investigation
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
Show More
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Fellow FDNY firefighters salute Steven Pollard's body
Investigation after firefighter falls through gap on Brooklyn roadway
Ex-NY Senate leader and son report to prison
Woman struck in head with axe in Brooklyn, son arrested
More News